Security procedures modified for Fargo-Moorhead’s Holiday Lights Parade

FARGO (KVRR) – Security measures are being modified for this year’s Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead.

Downtown Community Partnership Executive Director Cindy Graffeo says the adjustments were made “in light of the events that happened in Wisconsin,” where at least 6 people were killed and dozens were injured by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

Graffeo says additional dump trucks and snow plows may be used as barricades to help keep the parade route more secure “out of an abundance of caution.”

Graffeo also says spectator locations on the Center/NP Ave. bridge will be restricted. “People who will be viewing the parade on the bridge will be asked to do so on the sidewalk portion, behind the cement barricades.”

Graffeo says the changes were made after consultations with Fargo and Moorhead police and first responders.

Graffeo expects up to 10,000 people to attend the parade, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts in Moorhead on Center Ave. and proceeds west over the river onto NP Ave. At NP and Broadway the parade turns North before finishing at 4th Ave.