Highway Patrol reports icy roads in central North Dakota

(North Dakota Highway Patrol)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Slippery road conditions are causing travel issues in portions of central North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an icy section of road led to a rollover crash just east of Bismarck on I-94 near the rest area.

Troopers say the driver lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver was not injured.

The Highway Patrol says using cruise control on icy roads can lead to crashes because conditions can change quickly, causing drivers to lose control when the cruise kicks in to maintain speed.