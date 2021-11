Man Wanted For Head-on Crash That Killed Two Teens Is Behind Bars

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man wanted for a crash that killed two teens in June is behind bars.

20-year-old Valentin Mendoza is in the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

He is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide for the June 17 crash on Highway 220.

Both the 17-year-old male driver and 16-year-old male passenger died of their injuries days after the crash.