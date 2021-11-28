One Person Suffers Burns In Grand Forks Apartment Fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is taken to the hospital with burns after a fire at an apartment building in Grand Forks.

Crews were called to 3400 24th Avenue South around 9:40 Sunday morning on a report of heavy smoke on the third floor.

They arrived to find smoke but no active fire.

They say a fire extinguisher had been used to put the fire out in one unit.

The fire caused some minor damage to the kitchen cabinets.

The extent of the victim’s burn injuries is unknown.

All tenants were allowed back into the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.