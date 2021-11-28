The 70th Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom is celebrated at her send-off ceremony

She spoke on the struggles of getting to this point that the cameras don't always show.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “My fourth time competing for Miss North Dakota, the fact that it actually happened I didn’t expect it, but I’m just so humbled and thrilled that this dream actually became a reality.

So I think perseverance does pay off. The more you do something the more confident you grow the more comfortable you are with all that, so I mean having four years having competed in the past definitely prepared me for now going to Miss America,” said Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom.

Reyna Bergstrom was crowned Miss North Dakota on June 12th 2021, she is a native of the Fargo Moorhead area , and graduate of Concordia College where she sang in the chorus. Bergstrom was honored at her farewell send off by family and close friends.

“I didn’t know how many people were going to be here today. I’m just really excited to see close friends and family are here to support me. I owe so much to my family and close friends who have helped me,” said Bergstrom.

She spoke on the struggles of getting to this point that the cameras don’t always show.

“There have been a number of difficult parts, I think social media especially highlights the best parts, there are many moments when I’m just like overwhelmed and stressed,” said Bergstrom.

A long with family and friends some past Miss North Dakota winners were present including the reigning title holder Caitlyn Vogel.

“It’s so fun to have them here because I’ve looked up to so many of them for years, you know they have really been role models in my life so the fact they’re here supporting me, and I get to carry on this amazing legacy, some days I’m like who am I to do that,” said Bergstrom.

As far as the competition some things have changed like the swimsuit portion has been eliminated, but Bergstrom feels prepared for what’s ahead.”

“There is a private interview with a panel of judges you’re speaking on stage, you have an on stage question, and then talent of course is a big part of the competition,” said Bergstrom.