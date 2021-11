Trailer With Load of Pork Goes Up In Flames on I-29 In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A semi hauling a load of pork catches on fire on the interstate in Fargo.

It happened shortly at 5 this morning on I-29 by 13th Avenue South.

Numerous crews responded from Fargo and West Fargo to fight the fire.

Authorities say it was contained to the trailer of the rig and the entire trailer and load of pork was lost.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.