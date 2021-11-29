CDC expands COVID-19 booster recommendations

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for people 18 and older.

On Monday, the agency said everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot. The boosters should be given 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19” according to CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”

“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness.”