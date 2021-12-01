6th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death

Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS – Prosecutors and attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death have seated two more jurors for her trial, including a woman who said she owns a handgun and a stun gun.

Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The stun gun owner said she strongly disagrees that police officers should not be second-guessed for their decisions.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright when he pulled away from officers, but drew her handgun by mistake.