ND Dept. of Health officials say it’s too soon to sound alarm on Omicron

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health says it has not issued a state of emergency for the Omicron Covid-19 variant now that it has been detected in California.

They traveled to South Africa on November 22nd and tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

“It’s too soon to know exactly how this is going to behave, whether it can really outcompete Delta or not. I think we just have a whole lot to learn,” North Dakota Department of Health Disease Control and Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger said.

The Department of Health has the ability to screen for variants like Omicron through PCR tests. Researchers take up to random 480 samples per week and put them through genome sequencing to see if they’re positive for variants. That’s about five to ten percent of weekly tests.