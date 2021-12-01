Stabbing Suspect Avoids Trial With Change of Pleas

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman has changed her plea to guilty after stabbing three people in May in downtown Fargo.

30-year-old Ashley Larson entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated assault.

A third count was dropped.

Her change of plea avoids a trial which was supposed to start Tuesday.

She’ll be sentenced in late January.

Police say Larson first stabbed a man she knew at a Fargo home before slashing at a woman helping her elderly mother into a vehicle.

She was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police while she barricaded herself inside a victims vehicle.

All three victims were treated and released.