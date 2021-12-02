“It’s not surprising that it showed up” Walz speaks on Omicron variant

Dilworth, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gives an update on the first confirmed Omicron variant case in the state.

“Well first and foremost it’s not surprising that it showed up,” Walz said.

Minnesota has discovered its first positive case of the omicron variant.

The confirmation comes on the heels of the first U.S. case of the variant in California earlier this week.

The Minnesota Department of Health traced the man’s contact to an Anime conference in New York from November 19th to the 21st where organizers reported a crowd of around 50,000 people. Attendees were required to wear a mask and show proof of at least one COVID vaccine shot.

“This is not cause for alarm, again it was foreseen ever since it was reported out of South Africa, we knew it would come,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

A resident of Hennepin County who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot reported feeling mild symptoms November 24th.

The governor responded when asked what people should think about the man getting all his vaccines and still getting Omicron.

“He’s not dead. That’s what they should take from it. He’s not in the hospital. Doesn’t mean he couldn’t have been. We’re learning more every day. I do think it highlights one of the things that I pledged and with the help of the Legislature on some of this of making sure Minnesota has the best testing center in the country. The reason we found it first is because we do it better,” Walz said.

There are still a lot of questions about this variant.

“Do they send more people to the hospital? Do they defeat our vaccines? And at this point in time we simply don’t know,” Walz said.

There is some reassurance for the public.

“Nothing has changed in our approach to this, that the way out of this is to get vaccinated, do your boosters. We’re incredibly proud. We’re second in the nation in boosters,” Walz said.

Health officials will continue to trace attendees of the New York convention who could have been exposed.