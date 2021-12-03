LIVE: Dakota Frontier Survival At Fargo Theatre

Based on a true story.

If you’re looking for something fun to do indoors to escape the snow this weekend, the Fargo Theatre has you covered.

And it comes with a chance to get a little perspective on winter — from the viewpoint of our pioneer ancestors.

“A Heart like Water” is a frontier survival story set in Dakota Territory in 1887.

It’s based on true stories from North Dakota, and entirely shot and produced here in the state.

The film’s producer, Daniel Bielinski, says the cast and crew took on a lot of the real-life challenges of pioneer life, like building a sod house and breaking up ice in winter in order to create the film.

He Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what it was like to keep production going while tackling the tasks of the pioneers, and what kind of perspective on our present time immersing himself in the past has given him.

For more information: