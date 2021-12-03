Owner of closed photography service apologizes for ‘upheaval and damage’

Jack Glasser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The owner of a Bismarck photography service that abruptly closed in October, leaving customers with no way to get a refund, says his actions were not malicious.

Jack Glasser issued a statement on social media Friday that says his actions were “the result of underestimating just how difficult a situation I put myself in over the last 18 months.”

Glasser says he was “ill-prepared” for the pandemic’s effects on the business. “I am sorry our closure became a source of pain for many hoping to recover joyous moments.”

“Having run a small business more than half of my life, I had previously always been able to figure out a way to make it work, regardless of how bleak things seemed. Unfortunately, this time, I couldn’t pull the company out of the red” Glasser said.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection began investigating Glasser after receiving hundreds of complaints from customers in several states. Glasser says he has been cooperating with the investigation.

Glasser says he is doing his best to recover all customers’ photos and videos, but he says the process is lengthy and cannot estimate how much more time that will take.

Director Parrel Grossman says if the investigation finds wrongdoing, the Office of Consumer Protection would process the case as a civil matter, although he says, criminal charges could be filed by individual state’s attorney offices.