Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade is back and brightening up the metro

"It is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The annual Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens up Fargo-Moorhead with holiday spirit. After skipping a year due to COVID, the annual Holiday Lights Parade is back and everyone is excited.

“The lights and everyone being down here having a good time. There is a lot of food, there is a lot of good people down here – it is cool,” Josh Walters, parade-goer said.

The yearly parade starts in Moorhead and runs into Fargo, traveling downtown Broadway.

“It is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays. We are excited that this year, the parade starts back in Moorhead so we have a chance to bring this event to both sides of the river,” Cindy Graffeo, Downtown Community Partnership Executive Director said.

For kids, it is an event for the whole family to attend and have fun.

“I am here with my grandma enjoying the parade,” added parade-goer, Avriana Dahl.

Kids anxiously waited in the cold for all of the festive floats to stroll through town.

“We are just here to have fun I guess,” parade-goar, Kayla Matz explained.

“And seeing all the candy being thrown,” said Danikajo Wright.

Nearly 100 floats rolled through Fargo and Moorhead. Many parade-goers say they love to see all of the lights.

“Just seeing all the lights is really fun and seeing all the decorations. Just her and I trying to do stuff, we try to do what we can during the whole year,”Samantha Bruesch said.

And that’s not all; there are several new festive things to see downtown during the parade.

“There is so much new stuff here; experiencing downtown, but also when the lights go by and it lights up the faces of the kids – it is priceless,” said Hannah Boor with Downtown Community Partnership.

One of the parade’s big attractions is the end when Santa shows up.