NDSU’s Talbert Having Breakout Year At Cornerback

Has forced two turnovers in last three games

FARGO, N.D — Over North Dakota State’s three-game win streak the defense has played mean living up to their code green form. A standout from the secondary, who has been part of that success, is cornerback Destin Talbert.

The Bison have held opponents under 100 rushing yards and forced five turnovers over that stretch. Talbert has caused two of those with a pick against South Dakota, one of two on the year and a forced fumble against Youngstown State.

Its part of a senior campaign where Talbert has played in every game and is three away from reaching the 30 tackle mark. The veteran says the credit for a breakout season has been the emphasis on takeaways.

“I’m making more plays and it’s a matter of confidence and taking it more intentionally. Going into the game, I’m just thinking I need to take advantage of every opportunity and that I need to make a play,” Talbert said. “Whether its punt or first down on defense. I have to make the best of it. Being efficient and aggressive. That’s what it comes down to. Physical and aggressive are key words we use around here. It’s really serious when you take it into the game. I try to hit someone as hard as I can and taking that next step from a PBU to interception makes a big difference.”

The corner position has been a strength of the defense all year. Marques Sigle and Courtney Eubanks have joined the turnover party as well with three of their own.