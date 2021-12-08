Two Moorhead men jailed after high-speed chase

Sheriff says the suspects threw items at deputies, including a floor jack and a propane tank.

Clay County pursuit 12/8/2021

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Two Moorhead men were taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clay County Tuesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Terrell Jones and a passenger, 29-year-old Christopher Cloud are in the Clay County jail.

Jones was arrested for Felony Fleeing, 2nd Degree Assault, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition. Cloud is being held in the Clay County Correctional Facility.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says late Tuesday, deputies were informed that the driver of a vehicle fled from a Moorhead police officer and traveled south of Moorhead.

Empting says a deputy located the suspects’ vehicle near 60th Ave. South and 40th St. While attempting to catch up, he was able to see brake lights but not able to see taillights or headlights from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle accelerated away from the deputy and a pursuit began southbound on Highway 75 from 70th Ave. S. Speeds ranged from 80 mph to 100 mph at times.

Other deputies and Minnesota state troopers deployed stop sticks, but the driver continued to flee northbound. The suspects began throwing items at the deputies, including a floor jack and a propane tank.

The suspect drove over the top of the roundabout at Highway 75 and 60th Ave. S. Once the vehicle was back on the road, a deputy stopped it with a PIT maneuver.

After the vehicle entered the ditch, Jones and Cloud were taken into custody.