Future of controversial murals at U of M Crookston to be decided soon

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – In a few months, a special committee is expected to recommend what will happen to a controversial, but historic collection of murals at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

The committee, comprised of campus, community and tribal members will determine the future of the John Martin Socha Murals, which have been on display in the Kiehle Auditorium since 1942.

University spokesman Shawn Smith says two of the six murals are considered controversial. One of the them depicts the arrival of the Vikings, armed with weapons, greeted by Native Americans in stereotypical clothing.

Smith says the destruction of the murals is “out of the question” and is not being considered. He says the committee may decide to install covers that could be easily removed for certain events.

Smith says the committee could issue a recommendation in February or March.

Socha was a graduate of the University of Minnesota. He studied at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and with renowned Mexican artist Diego Rivera.