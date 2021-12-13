Derek Chauvin guilty plea expected in George Floyd federal case

Derek Chauvin has notified the federal court in Minnesota of a change of plea to charges that he violated George Floyd’s constitutional rights. A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in St. Paul.

The scheduling of the hearing signal that Chauvin intends to plead guilty to the charges.

Chauvin is charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free of unreasonable force by a police officer when he pressed his left knee on Floyd’s neck and held his right knee on Floyd’s back and arm as Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and not resisting, and continued to do even after Floyd became unresponsive.

Chauvin spoke at his sentencing last June. He told the court that due to some additional legal matters, he was not able to give a full formal statement, but he expressed his condolences to the Floyd family.