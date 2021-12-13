Fargo City Commission Allows Summit Restaurant a liquor license

In a unanimous decision, the Fargo City Commission votes to allow Summit Restaurant and Nightclub a liquor license.

“The past owners in Africa we had several public safety issues we were concerned about. And, so, this new group, it’s new ownership and new management. I believe they’re well qualified and today that was our main concern,” Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said.

“In terms of the investigation into the new owners and getting this establishment up and running again, no, there’s no issues at all, no concerns. I think everyone’s happy to see this establishment be put in a position where it can get up and running again,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

According to police records, dozens of calls were made to the 4500 block of 7th Avenue East where the club is located, for disturbances like fights, impaired drivers and a former bouncer who was murdered while working.

“We’re extremely happy to be passed All of that,” said Zibolski

The previous landlords 518 Properties are now the owners of the new Summit Restaurant and Nightclub.

Security measures will be enhanced under new ownership, but they emphasize they don’t want to cater to the clientele that frequent this place before and they want it to remain a fun place for the public.

“We don’t plan on changing much at all other than making sure security is the number one priority. Have an aspect of our own security. Plus, we’re going to be hiring professional security guards. We still want to have fun. So, then there’ll be a metal detector and an ID scanner when you come in. So, we plan on making sure that it’s a safe and fun environment,” Summit Restaurant & Nightclub Part Owner Tyler Brandt said.

Owners plan to open New Year’s Day if not before.