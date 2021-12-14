Police searching for high-risk sex offender

Christopher Paul James Morrison

FARGO (KVRR) – Police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who walked away from a Fargo halfway house.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Paul James Morrison left Centre, Inc. at approximately 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Morrison is on federal probation, but he is not an inmate and the incident is not considered an escape from custody. Morrison has active arrest warrants in Morton County.

Morrison is a Native American, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Law enforcement is actively attempting to locate Morrison. Anyone with information regarding Morrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.