Craft to retire as Concordia College president in 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Concordia College President Dr. William Craft says he plans to retire, effective June 30, 2023.

Craft was appointed in 2011. During his tenure, several changes were made, including renovation and new construction of the Grant Center for the Offutt School of Business, the Integrated Science Center, the Jake Christiansen Athletic Complex, and the Center for Student Success.

“Working in mission for this good and great college has been, and always will be, the highest honor of my professional life,” Craft said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our remarkable students, faculty and staff.”

“President Craft has been an exemplary leader for our college,” Concordia Board of Regents Chair Mary Ranum said. “He has championed Concordia’s commitment to faith and learning, to diversity and environmental sustainability, and to citizenship and work readiness in the liberal arts tradition.”

The Board of Regents has already begun the work of seeking Concordia’s next president.