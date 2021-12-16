MN & ND among least safest states during pandemic

UNITED STATES (KVRR) – States in our region are among the most dangerous to live in during the Covid-19 pandemic according to WalletHub.

North Dakota comes in 44th and Minnesota is 40th.

The website compared all states and the District of Columbia for rates of transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths and the amount of eligible people getting vaccinated.

WalletHub ranked Minnesota 42nd for Covid-19 death rate and 25th for vaccination rate.

North Dakota is 39th for Covid-19 death rate and 36th for vaccination rate.

Click here for the full rankings.