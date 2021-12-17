Health Officials urge people to get vaccinated before Omicron variant hits ND

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Health officials are testing for the new Omicron variant and urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot before the variant arrives to North Dakota.

The Fargo Cass Public Health Board of Health discusses the potential threat of Omicron variant and several other COVID-19 updates.

According to Cass County Public Health, Cass County has 843 active COVID-19 cases. There are a little more than 2,500 in North Dakota.

“I would say greater than 96 percent of the cases in the United States are still delta, but based on what we have seen in other countries now, that is expected that Omicron will overcome that in the coming weeks very very quickly,” Sanford Health Pediatrician Dr. Tracie Newman said.

The North Dakota Immunization Information System shows that nearly 950,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered.