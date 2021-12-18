UPDATE: 7 People Found Dead in Moorhead Home, Cause Not Revealed

Family members discovered the people dead at the home Saturday night

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR:Update 4:30 PM Sunday) — Police in Moorhead confirm that seven people died in a south Moorhead home.

The unattended death case is in the 4400 block of 13 Street South.

Police were called to the home just before 8 Saturday night and found four adults and three children.

All of the victims have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Moorhead Area School District has been provided information regarding the victims to help prepare for student assistance regarding the tragic loss.

The investigation is still active, and further information, including the cause of death and identification of the victims, will be released at a later time. The investigation supports that there is no known threat to the public.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR-TV) – Moorhead Police say several people were found dead inside a home.

Police and Fire responded to a home on the 4400 block of 13th St. S. around 7:50 Saturday night.

Police say family members found the people and called 911.

There are no signs of violence or forced entry. Moorhead Police and the Moorhead Fire Department are investigating. They contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for help processing the scene.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.