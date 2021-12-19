Seven people found dead in Moorhead twin home

Moorhead Police say four adults and three children were found dead inside the home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A tragic story is still being unraveled out of Moorhead.

Four adults and three children are found dead inside a Moorhead twin home Saturday night.

Police and fire responded around 7:50 Saturday night to a community neighbors describe as quiet and tight knit.

The bodies were found by by family members conducting a welfare check at the home.

A neighbor said they were last seen on Friday.

Police contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for help processing the scene.

A cause of death is yet to be determined but officials say there are no signs of violence or forced entry at the twin home.

Authorities say they are not actively seeking any suspects.

The bodies have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies to determine the exact cause of death.

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson released a statement on the incident writing, “This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays. My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time. Please know there is no threat to the community and the Moorhead Police Department, with the assistance from the Moorhead Fire Department, are investigating.”

I spoke to two neighbors who didn’t want to appear on camera.

One woman says her kids often played together with the neighbor kids at a local park nearby.

One man that’s been a resident here for three years tells us the neighborhood kids would all gather over here and play in an inflatable bouncy house the family owned.

The children attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School and Moorhead High School.

Moorhead Area School District is being provided with information regarding the victims and forming a crisis team to help prepare assistance for students to cope with the tragedy during this tough time.