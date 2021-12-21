Jury asks judge what to do if verdicts can’t be reached in Potter trial

Judge Regina Chu

MINNEAPOLIS – Jurors in the trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minn. police officer Kim Potter asked the judge what they should do if they cannot agree on verdicts.

Judge Regina Chu instructed the jury Tuesday afternoon to keep deliberating. The jury is in its second day of deliberations.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the death of motorist Daunte Wright. Potter has said she mistakenly used her gun when she was trying to grab a Taser during a chaotic attempt to arrest Wright.