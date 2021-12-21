Tremendous Response To Woman Offering Free CO Detectors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Twin Cities area woman we featured on KVRR Monday night has had tremendous response to her offer for a free carbon monoxide detector.

Sheletta Brundidge says she has had 70 people ask for one so far.

She will personally pay for and mail out 100 carbon monoxide detectors to the people who ask for them.

Brundidge has partnered with First Alert and over the years has given out more than 500 detectors.

She started doing so after losing five family members to carbon monoxide poisoning in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.

