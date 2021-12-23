Live coverage: Jury reaches ‘outcome’ in Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) Jurors in the trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter say they have reached an “outcome” in the fourth day of deliberations.

The outcome is expected to be announced in court between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The trial began on Nov. 30 with jury selection. The state and the defense delivered opening statements on Dec. 8, followed by a week and a half of testimony.

The jury began deliberating around 12:45 p.m. CT on Monday after a trial that spanned nine days of evidence and testimony from over 30 witnesses.