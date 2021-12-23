Pet Connection: Meet Alvin

Alvin is one of four young Shepherd mixes looking for a fresh start where they can blossom into themselves

Alvin didn’t have the best start to his life. He’s one of four 4 to 5-month-old Shepherd mix puppies surrendered to the Humane Society of the Lakes. They were underfed when they arrived, and they’re a little skittish around people still.

But all four are ready for homes! They just need a caring, nurturing home with people ready to help coax them out of their shells. In cases like this, slow and steady usually wins the race. Treats don’t hurt when it comes to forming a bond either.

Click here to find out more about Alvin and his friends. And yes, two of the other Shepherd pups are named Simon and Theodore.