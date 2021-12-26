Sections of I-94 and I-29 Closed In North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/NDDOT) — The NDDOT and NDHP have closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and snow-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

The NDDOT and NDHP have closed Interstate 29 from the South Dakota border to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to zero visibility and snow-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

The only closure as of 10pm Sunday in Minnesota is Highway 67 south of Granite Falls.