Interstates Reopened Across North Dakota, Roads Remain Icy

1/1

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota DOT and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened all of I-94 and I-29 across the state late Monday afternoon.

But, roads remain snow covered and icy as indicted in purple and yellow on the map.

In northwest and west central Minnesota roads are completely covered in snow indicated by pink on the map.

Those in blue are partially covered.

A no travel advisory in west central Minnesota was lifted after 2 p.m. Monday.