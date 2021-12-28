Colts place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX 59) – The Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list.

He’s the 15th player to be placed on the virus list, but clearly the most significant.

Under current COVID-19 protocols, a player who tests positive must miss at least 10 days and that includes Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. With a victory, the 9-6 Colts clinch a playoff berth.

Wentz’s loss places the burden on rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has played sparingly in three games without throwing a pass.