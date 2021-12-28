Woman gives out 120 carbon monoxide detectors following Moorhead deaths

After seeing the seven deaths in Moorhead, entrepreneur Sheletta Brundidge shipped 120 carbon monoxide detectors to people in the Fargo Moorhead area.

Last week we first told you about this Twin Cities woman’s mission and she requested people who can’t afford one to reach out. Along with help from the Cottage Grove Fire Department, Brundidge was able send out all of the detectors.

First Alert, a company that manufactures the detectors, donated 100 of the devices to help her cause and the rest came from fellow Minnesotans.

“I heard from over one hundred people and first alert had sent me one hundred detectors to give away and beautiful people in the twin cities wanted to help also donated detector, and so I had enough to make sure to take care of everyone,” Brundidge said.

She says she plans to continue these efforts with the help of the community and first responders throughout the winter.