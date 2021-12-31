2 injured in shooting at Mall of America

Bloomington Police say two people were injured in a shooting at the Mall of America Friday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., police say the mall is back to normal operations.

Police say the victims are expected to survive.

A large police presence remains outside the mall. Photos from a FOX 9 viewer show a large group of people sheltering in the Nickelodeon shop in Nickelodeon Universe. Shoppers tell us they are hiding in the back of stores.