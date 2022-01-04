Free N95 Masks Offered By Grand Forks Public Health

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People in Grand Forks seeking more protection from their face masks can get free N95 masks.

They are available at Grand Forks Public Health on 4th Street South, Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.

You must live in the county to be eligible to get up to five free N95 masks.

They were purchased after stocks were replenished with money from the American Rescue Plan.

Public health says the masks are not part of a federal, state, or local stockpile.

They say N95 masks may provide better protection against the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, especially in environments without universal masking.