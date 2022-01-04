Police respond to shooting in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A man was arrested in Moorhead late Monday after several 911 calls reported gunshots in the 1200 block of 2nd Ave. S.

Twenty-two-year-old Leon Norman of Moorhead is in the Clay County Jail pending formal charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say Norman was called out of the residence and detained. A female and several children were present at the time the shooting occurred. They remained in the residence due to the weather and logistical challenges to get them to another location.

A gun and empty shells were recovered from the scene.

Police say there were no injures and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.