Spirit Lake Reservation Woman Pleads Guilty In Murder of Child

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Tokio, North Dakota woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and child neglect in Indian Country.

A five-year-old foster child in the care of Tammy and Erich Longie was found dead in their home on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Authorities say the child died of multiple episodes of inflicted trauma.

A sibling was also found abused and hospitalized over fears of heart failure due to malnutrition.

Tammy will be sentenced in April.

Erich already plead guilty to first degree murder and child abuse and is awaiting sentencing.