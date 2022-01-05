3 semis and 1 vehicle stuck in median on I-94

I-94 just west of Rothsay, the wind is making parts of the road disappear.

Near Rothsay, MN (KVRR) – Minnesota State Patrol is warning drivers to stay cautious as they drive through blizzard conditions.

There are several areas of reduced visibility creating problems.

MPS is reporting that three semis and a vehicle are in the median.

There are no injuries.

They warn that visibility can change fast on the roads.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind has been checking travel conditions North of Fargo.

“Visibility is the issue. The snow is very fine and blowing. It’s gonna be slow going on roads today.

Sometimes you’ll be going 40mph, then you’ll be down to 10mph.

With these winds that are blowing on these North-South roads, visibility is gonna be horrible,” says Niewind.