Blizzard conditions make for tough for driving & clearing snow

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – A little over a week after having a snowstorm, North Dakota and Minnesota are once again digging out.

Blizzard conditions for those driving and spending the morning clearing snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were less than ideal.

The City of Fargo closed 19th Avenue North between 18th Street South and Dakota Drive due to strong winds, blowing snow and only 25 feet of visibility.

Many schools, government buildings and Covid-19 testing sites in Fargo-Moorhead opened two hours late.

City crews on the outskirts of town had difficulty clearing snow because of wind gusts.

“I just don’t like it. It’s just too much, I think. Yeah. We have plenty now. We don’t need more,” Stephanie said.

“The wind is making it tough. We try and keep up and the guys out there are working their butts off and doing a great job,” Larry Hauger with Glacier Snow Management said.

Glacier Snow Management clears two hundred lots and had one hundred pieces of equipment out dealing with the snow. Hauger says workers went back to clear each lot at least twice.