Drew Wrigley Announces Bid For ND Attorney General

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The former U.S. Attorney for North Dakota jumps back into politics.

Drew Wrigley is seeking the Republican nomination for North Dakota Attorney General.

“I’ve established a proven record of Conservative, accountable, law-and-order leadership. And that’s a record on which I stand today as I announce my candidacy for North Dakota Attorney General.”

His announcement comes two weeks after Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s announcement that he would retire.

Wrigley is highlighting his leadership experience in both the public and private sectors.

That includes 17 years in law enforcement, years of private sector business experience, and 6 years serving as the state’s Lieutenant Governor under Jack Dalrymple.