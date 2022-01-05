LIVE: Ladyboss Midwest Retreat

Step away to reconnect.

Working women have been shouldering a heavy load since the beginning of the pandemic.

And now, an organization for women in the workplace is telling them it’s time to step away for a second.

Ladyboss Midwest is launching its first 3-day retreat this spring.

It’ll offer leadership training sessions, education, and connection opportunities.

Speakers include women entrepreneurs and other professionals in the region.

Founder Laura Caroon Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk about why getting women together can be so important to getting them the support they need to make work a success.