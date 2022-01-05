Senators Hoeven and Daines Make Friendly Wager on FCS Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A friendly wager is made between North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven and Montana Sen. Steve Daines.

NDSU Bison take on the MSU Bobcats for the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas on Saturday.

If the Bison win, Daines will give Hoeven some Montana beef.

“And you know I am going to put up a prize although I’m very confident in our great Bison. And that is some tasty Bison steaks,” Hoeven told Daines.

“We’ll I’ll enjoy putting those on the grill, John, when the Bobcats beat the Bison,” he said in reply.

The losing senator will also have to wear the winning team’s jersey for a photo.