3 Doors Down To Open 2022 Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Fair has landed 3 Doors Down as its opening night grandstand act.

The band known for hits “Kryptonite”, “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You” will take the stage on Friday, July 8.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, January 14th at 9 a.m.

They will cost $30 and that will also get you through the gate.

Learn more at redrivervalleyfair.com.