Firefighters Called After Pipe Bursts At New Perspective

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A watery mess at New Perspective Senior Living in West Fargo.

A sprinkler pipe burst in an upper level of the complex.

Firefighters were able to get the leak shut off and did some cleanup.

Most of the water that leaked was limited to the entry-office area.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says no rooms were damaged and none of the residents had to be relocated.

Fuller adds that usually, frozen water pipes burst once they thaw as temperatures warm up, but that wasn’t the case this time.