Pet Connection: Meet Dutchess

Duchess joins Pet Connection from the Humane Society of the Lakes

This week we have a pet who is a little bit extra. She has extra personality. It certainly looks like she has some extra fur compared to some cats. She even has some extra toes!

Meet the lively Duchess from our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

She came to the shelter in September with her 3 kittens. She’s a very playful cat.

She would do well in a home if she has time to get used to any male cats or dogs. She would not do well with other female cats.

But in the right home, she loves her toys and loves to climb.

If Duchess is the cat for you, click here for more information.