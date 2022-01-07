South Dakota requires second doctor visit to get abortion meds

Gov. Kristi Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers have approved Gov. Kristi Noem’s new rule that makes it more difficult to get abortion pills.

The rule requires women to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used to carry out a medication abortion. Usually women receive both drugs in one visit, but take the second medication at home.

Abortion rights advocates decried the rule as a dangerous intrusion on the relationship between doctors and patients.

The Republican governor initiated the rules change in September through an executive order. A legislative committee approved the order after initially pausing the rule’s approval last month.