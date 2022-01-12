Mental evaluation ordered for man charged with killing co-workers, unborn child

Anthony Reese Jr.

FARGO (KVRR) – A Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company will undergo a mental evaluation to see if he is fit for trial.

Cass County District Court Judge Wade Webb signed a commitment order so 35-year-old Anthony Reese Jr. can be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital.

Reese is charged with three counts of murder for the November shooting deaths of 43-year-old Richard Pittman, his girlfriend 32-year-old April Carbone and their unborn child.

Court documents show Reese was fired from Melet Plastics, also known as Composite America, after getting into an altercation with Pittman while fixing a piece of machinery.

Reese left but returned a short time later with a gun and got into another fight before allegedly shooting Pittman multiple times.

Carbone, who was eight months pregnant, was shot several times while running away.