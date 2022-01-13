Pet Connection: Meet Dominic

Homeward Animal Shelter is slashing adoption fees this month because they're overflowing with animals in need

Dominic is a sweetheart according to Heather Klefstad with Homeward Animal Shelter. She says the two-year-old black and white kitty is shy, and would love some time and space to warm up to someone. But once he does, all he wants is cuddles all day.

He would probably need to be the only cat in a home. But he’s enough of a sweetheart he would be all the cat you’d need.

If you’re interested in Dominic, click here to find out more.

Also, Homeward Animal Shelter is overflowing with animals right now, so they’re trying to make room with their “Frozen Fees” adoption special.

Through January, adoption fees are just $25 for cats and $50 for dogs.