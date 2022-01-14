Watch: Funeral for family killed by CO poisoning in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – Funeral services for five of seven family members killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in Moorhead last month will be held Friday.

The services will be held at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead for members of the Hernandez-Pinto family.

The family members who range in age from 5 to 37 were living in a Moorhead twin home when their bodies were found one week before Christmas.

Blood samples from the victims were taken to a lab for further examination.

Police do not have a timeline on the results.