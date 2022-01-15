Educating Veterans on Benefits at the Hjemkomst Center

The Fargo VA Health Care System teamed up with several veteran driven groups to educate vets on available healthcare and job training.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo VA Health Care System teamed up with several veteran driven groups to educate vets on available healthcare and job training.

There’s also an art exhibit with a focus on their healing.

“It definitely gives you chills. We all have different stories and hearing others and what they’ve gone through, you definitely have a lot of empathy,” said Christopher Dery, Cass County Veteran Services.

The Fargo Veterans Association partnered with other veteran focused groups like Cass County Veteran Services, Veterans Incorporated, and VA Caregiver Support to offer a breakdown of the benefits they may qualify for.

“There are tons of benefits out there for veterans. The sad thing is most of them don’t know about it,” said Blake Sykes with Veterans Incorporated.

Some of the benefits include counseling, health care, housing, and job training.

“We’re trying to recognize those veterans and then get them the help they need. Obviously, mental health is a big concern of ours. We do a lot of referrals that go hand and hand with the Fargo VA,” said Dery.

“Getting a resume written or it can be helping them get ready for an interview; we can provide them with job hunting, clothes, tool kits. We’ll try to get veterans into any kind of jobs, any kind of career field they want in. Veterans have tons of skills and experiences,” said Sykes.

Another outlet of expression encouraged for veterans is through art, painting masks with messages on them as well as paintings that display images of feelings inside that words can’t always capture.

“But it’s also helpful for the observer also to understand a little bit better about the impact trauma has and the veterans experience, powerful for both the painter and the observer. I think people are stunned and moved to be able to experience in this way,” said Dr. Margo Norton Psychologist, Fargo VA.

The ‘Warriors in the North – Healing Through Art’ exhibit will be on display for the public until March 8.